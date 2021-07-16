NTPC invites online bids for EPC package of waste-to-energy facility in UP

-
ALSO READ
RRB NTPC Phase 3 CBT 2021 exam dates out on rrbcdg.gov.in: Know details
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
15,000 Uttar Pradesh schools switch over to English medium of instruction
Tesla raises price of variants of its Model Y, Model 3, Model S cars
-
State-owned NTPC has invited online bids on a "two-stage" bidding basis for the EPC package of waste-to-energy facility in Uttar Pradesh.
The bids commenced on June 22, and will conclude this month on July 27, NTPC said in a statement.
The power giant said its wholly-owned subsidiary "NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd has invited online bids on a two-stage bidding basis for the EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) package of waste-to-energy facility at Ramna, Varanasi."
A waste-to-energy plant with waste segregation facility of 600 tonnes per day fresh Municipal Solid Waste will be installed under the project. The plan will be designed in a modular fashion for assembly, testing, maintenance and replacement of individual sub-assemblies.
The facility is expected to be commissioned by September 30, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU