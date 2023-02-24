NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY23

State-owned Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend paid is 42.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, Ltd said in a statement on Friday.

" Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

