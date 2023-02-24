JUST IN
NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY23

State-owned NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23

Topics
NTPC | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend paid is 42.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd said in a statement on Friday.

"NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:02 IST

