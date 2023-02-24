NTPC pays Rs 4,121.08 crore as interim dividend to shareholders for FY23

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra to consider interim dividend for FY23 in board meeting
Vedanta Group notifies third interim dividend of Rs 17.50 per share
Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 cr; interim dividend approved
NTECL pays Rs 100.11 crore interim dividend to NTPC for its 50% stake
NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 2,909 crore to shareholders for FY22
-
State-owned NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore to its shareholders for the financial year 2022-23.
The dividend paid is 42.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, NTPC Ltd said in a statement on Friday.
"NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4,121.08 crore today for the financial year 2022-23. This is the 30th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend," it said.
Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power producer in India, which contributes 24 per cent of the total electricity produced in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU