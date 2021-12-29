JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bajaj Auto to set up Rs 300 crore EV manufacturing facility in Pune
Business Standard

NTPC receives Rs 135 cr interim dividend from JV firm

State-owned NTPC Limited on Wednesday said it has received around Rs 135 crore as interim dividend from a joint venture company.

Topics
NTPC | Interim Dividend

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC, NTPC Limited

State-owned NTPC Limited on Wednesday said it has received around Rs 135 crore as interim dividend from a joint venture company.

In a statement, the power giant said this is the second interim dividend paid by NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL) in the current fiscal.

"NTECL, a 50:50 JV of NTPC and TANGEDCO, has paid a second interim dividend of Rs 135,09,30,543/- (net of TDS) for the Financial year 2021-22 towards NTPC's Limited 50 per cent share," it said.

In this regard, Ramesh Babu V, Chairman, NTECL, presented the cheque to the senior management of NTPC on December 28, 2021.

According to the statement, the total interim dividend NTECL paid to its promoters for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 488 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 29 2021. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.