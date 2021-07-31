NTPC's Q1 profit rises 17% to Rs 3,443 cr on higher revenues

-
ALSO READ
BSE Power index hits over 10-year high; analysts advise booking profit
NTPC achieves faster cumulative generation in FY22 so far than last year
NTPC bags 325 MW solar projects at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh
Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos fall 15.25 pc to Rs 82,305 cr in May
NTPC targets 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032
-
State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted a nearly 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,443.72 crore for the April-June quarter on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, was Rs 2,948.94 crore, a BSE filing said.
Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 30,390.60 crore from Rs 26,794.68 crore in the same period of the last year.
NTPC's gross power generation in the June quarter was 71.74 billion units compared to 60.18 billion units (BU) in the same period a year ago.
Its domestic coal supply (for its plants) in the June quarter stood at 45.81 million tonnes, up from 40.19 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.
Its coal production (from captive mines) in the June quarter stood at 2.46 million tonnes, up from 2.41 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. Coal imports of the firm rose to 0.47 million tonnes in June quarter from 0.20 million tonnes.
Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 69.68 per cent in the June quarter, up from 68.22 per cent in the same period a year ago.
Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.73 per unit in April-June 2021 compared to Rs 3.98 per unit in the same period a year ago.
The company said that its board of directors has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 18,000 crore through the issue of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable/tax-free, cumulative/non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures ("Bonds/NCDs") in one or more tranches/series not exceeding 30 (thirty), through private placement in domestic market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU