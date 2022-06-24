Nykaa stock up 3% in intra-day trade as company hosts first analyst meet

Online beauty and cosmetics retailer Nykaa’s share prices surged almost three per cent in intra-day trade as the company held its first investor meet to discuss its business and strategy going ahead. The company’s share closed at Rs 1,435.75 per share, up 0.56 per cent from the previous close.

The detailed discussion and disclosures by the management have been appreciated by the analyst community. “At a time when most consumer and Internet firms find excuses for poor disclosures, sometimes under the garb of 'competitive reasons', stands out. The company adhered to strong disclosures since listing and its maiden analyst meet built on the same principle,” said a note by Jefferies.

Analyst reports pointed out that is in a good position to expand its position in both the organised and unorganised segments. The firm's transacting customers base grew by 50 per cent to touch 8.4 million in FY22.

The management said that apart than focusing on onboarding customers and increasing its assortment of brands and products, the next big focus area is eB2B or the superstore segment. The firm aims to replace the distributor and wholesaler in this segment and connect with non-kirana retailers, including pharmacies and salons.

According to the company’s presentation, 41-50 per cent consumption will continue to come from unorganised trade, while the overall market will grow by 12 per cent. However, this segment is dominated by large FMCG brands and by D2C and luxury brands have not invested in the distribution infrastructure.

“Even by 2025, 41-50 per cent of the BPC market in India is expected to come via unorganised trade and this segment will enable Nykaa to have a play in the entire pie of beauty market in India across channels. Through Superstore by Nykaa, the company hopes to create a win-win for brands, retailers, consumers and Nykaa,” said a report by JM Financials.

Nykaa mentioned in the presentation that eB2B will be a tech play.

The company said while it is still early days, the results have been promising. Nykaa’s superstore already has 45,000 transaction retailers from 500 cities, a growth of 18x between October 21 and May 22. Moreover, the GMV from this segment has grown 20x.

“The company started last year and has been able to forge strong relationships with leading & emerging BPC brands. This could be a $3-4bn GMV opportunity and an ultimate potential of mid-single digit margin, something that we have discussed at length in our report. However, Nykaa's right to win is still not clear as yet,” said the Jefferies report.

The management outlined the strategy and evolution of beauty and personal care (BPC) and Fashion segments with plans to drive growth via deep brand relationships, scaling the portfolio of owned brands and enhancing the physical network of stores and warehouses. The company has opened 105 physical stores for BPC and also has plans to start opening fashion-oriented stores in exclusive as well as multi-brand outlet formats.

Over 3.1 million unique shoppers bought Nykaa’s BPC owned brands, accounting for 11.2%of BPC GMV in FY22. Makeup and cosmetics account for one-third each of BPC GMV, haircare and others including personal care, fragrance mom & baby etc continue to account for incrementally larger share of business.