Oberoi Realty Q2 sales bookings jump over 2-fold to Rs 828.52 crore

Oberoi Realty Ltd on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its sales bookings at Rs 828.52 crore for the quarter ended September on improved housing demand driven by low mortgage rates.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 327.30 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The Mumbai-based company sold 200 units during the July-September quarter as against 45 units in the year-ago period.
In terms of volume, it sold nearly 4.4 lakh sqft area in the second quarter as compared to over 1.3 lakh sq ft area in the corresponding period of the previous year.
During the April-September period, Oberoi Realty sold 239 units as against 50 units in the year-ago period.
It booked 5.36 lakh sqft area in the first six months of this fiscal area as compared to 1.42 lakh sqft in the first half of last fiscal.
In value terms, sales bookings jumped to Rs 998.49 crore during April-September 2021 from 352.09 crore in the year-ago period.
Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
