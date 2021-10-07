Alliance Air to operate flights in Mizoram from October 18: Official

-
ALSO READ
Vistara to start Delhi-Tokyo flights from Jun 16 under air bubble agreement
Flight crew, air traffic controllers to be tested for drugs from January
HC asks govt to consider in-flight security announcements in local language
Budget carrier IndiGo to start 38 domestic flights in September
Demand for Lufthansa flights to United States soars on re-opening
-
Mizoram will get an additional flight service as Alliance Air will start operating on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong sector from October 18, an official of the state claimed on Thursday.
Two other airlines currently operate in the North-eastern state.
Alliance Air would operate an ATR-72 aircraft four days a week from October 18, Mizoram's principal consultant for civil aviation, Wing Commander J Lalhmingliana, told PTI.
The service will be available on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl-Shillong route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and booking will be open from October 11, he said.
Lalhmingliana said Air India and IndiGo currently operate in the state.
While Air India operates an Airbus A319 aircraft on the Kolkata-Guwahati-Aizawl-Imphal sector four days a week, IndiGO flies an Airbus A320 on the Delhi-Aizawl and Bangalore-Guwahati-Aizawl sectors six days a week, he said.
The state might also get another air service on the Aizawl-Agartala route from November, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU