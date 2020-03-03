JUST IN
Business Standard

Oil brand tries a new Fortune with fresh look and Akshay Kumar as face

Since its launch way back in 2000, Fortune has built itself a neat niche in the edible oils segment

Vinay Umarji  |  Ahmedabad 

How does a 20-year old brand that has been associated with one product for the most part of its existence, convince consumers that it is much more than that? By Adani Wilmar’s playbook, a new logo, a fresh look and signing up one of Bollywood’s highest paid actors as brand ambassador ought to do the trick for its edible oils brand Fortune.

Since its launch way back in 2000, Fortune has built itself a neat niche in the edible oils segment, accumulating goodwill and recall in a market that is dominated by large multinationals at one end and unorganised and unbranded sellers on the ...

First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 22:24 IST

