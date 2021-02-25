Ola expects Phase 1 production of two-wheelers from TN site in few months

has commenced construction of the world’s largest two-wheeler mega-factory on its 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

"We are racing ahead to operationalise its factory in the next few months and the first phase of production will begin in months," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company announced a Rs 2,400 -crore MoU with the Tamil Nadu government in December 2020 and completed land acquisition in January this year.

"An estimated more than 10 million man-hours have been planned to bring the factory up in record time, with the first phase becoming operational in the coming months," it said.

The company said through the entire process it is also focusing on sustainability by ensuring the conservation of the green belt in the area by preserving and transplanting the trees on site.

Ola’s mega-factory will have an initial capacity of 2 million units a year in Phase-1 and will serve as the company’s global manufacturing hub for its range of electric-powered scooters and two-wheelers across India and international markets including Europe, UK, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand.

Expected to create 10,000 jobs, the factory will incorporate Industry 4.0 principles, and will be powered by Ola’s own proprietary AI Engine and tech stack that will be deeply integrated into all its systems.

The factory is also expected to be the country’s most automated, with about 5,000 robots and automated guided vehicles in use once it is operational to its full capacity. The company has already brought on board global partners and suppliers as it works towards getting its factory, billed to be the world’s largest scooter factory, operational in the coming months.

Close to launching the first range of electric scooters in the coming months, they are expected to have a removable battery, high performance and range as well as a host of industry first technology features.