JUST IN
Covid impact shows that work can be done remotely: Wipro's Rishad Premji
Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million cumulative production milestone
Vodafone Idea enhances postpaid offering as it loses ground to Airtel
Airtel says crossed 1 million customers on 5G network amid network build-up
JSW group to invest Rs 1 trn in Karnataka in five years, say Sajjan Jindal
JSW Group plans to invest Rs one trillion in Karnataka in five years
Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for research projects, geographical surveys
Amid heavy sell-off, FPIs dump 30 mn Paytm shares in less than a year
Byju's decides not to shut its Kerala centre after founder meets CM
Glenmark Pharma gets US health regulator nod for generic medication
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Covid impact shows that work can be done remotely: Wipro's Rishad Premji
Business Standard

On rising demand, Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Pune flights from Nov 23

Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune, the release said

Topics
Akasa Air

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akasa Air
Akasa Air flight | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Akasa Air will start flights to Pune from November 23, making the city the ninth destination in the new airline's network.

The carrier, which started operations on August 7, expects to cross some 58 daily flights and 400 weekly flights by the end of November, a release said on Wednesday.

Owing to rising demand, the airline said the connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai will be increased with a sixth and seventh frequency from November 23, taking the total number of daily services in the route to seven.

After launching the services between Bengaluru and Pune on November 23, Akasa Air will start a second frequency in the route from November 26.

Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune, the release said.

Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said that connecting two of the most important IT hubs -- Pune and Bengaluru -- will offer enhanced connectivity and options along with affordable fares.

Akasa Air has been progressively scaling up its operations with a total of 13 routes across 9 cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala and Pune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 16:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.