On track to receive first 737 Max plane by mid-June, says Akasa Air

Domestic startup carrier Akasa Air on Monday said its first aircraft is being given final touches at the Boeing Portland facility in the US, which is expected to be delivered to the airline by mid-next month.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, in a release, also said that it is on track to launch its commercial operations by July.
The airline on Monday released the photographs of its first Max plane from the Boeing production facility in the USA's Portland as it gets ready for delivery.
"The airline recently reaffirmed its commitment of being on track to receive its first aircraft in India by mid-June and launch commercial operations in India by July 2022," its statement mentioned.
The airline plans to fly 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 across domestic routes in the country, focusing on metro to tier -II/III cities, a release said.
Akasa Air on Monday said the Max aircraft will be powered by the highly fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.
"Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 Max is one of the strategic factors that will give Akasa Air a competitive edge in its dynamic home market," it mentioned.
India's growing economy and expanding population will fuel strong demand for commercial flights, driving the need for an estimated 1,000 new airplanes in India over the next 20 years, the airline said.
The Mumbai-based carrier received a non-objection certificate from the Civil Aviation Ministry in October last year to launch commercial flight operations.
Last November the company signed a USD 9-billion deal with US aircraft major Boeing for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes in two variants737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. These planes will be powered by the fuel-efficient CFM LEAP B engine.
The 737 MAX is one of the strategic factors that will give Akasa Air a competitive edge in its dynamic home market, the airline said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
