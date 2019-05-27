OnePlus irons out India business strategy, ropes in Robert Downey Jr

A new campaign with Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, an association with the much-awaited second season of the popular Netflix serial Sacred Games and two launches in in the super premium category (Rs 50,000-plus), OnePlus is polishing its premium credentials in one of the largest mobile phone markets in the world.

The Chinese handset brand that debuted as a digital-only label five years ago is also setting up offline stores, all in a bid to spin down the experiential trail for a premium clientele. The company says that its brand has a loyal premium clientele but it wanted to expand ...