OnePlus sees huge potential in R&D space in India, says CEO Pete Lau

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, which has established itself as the leader in the premium smartphone segment in the country in just four years, is looking at harnessing the full potentials in the tier I and tier II markets.

The company also plans to grow its R&D centre in Hyderabad as its biggest globally in three years, PETE LAU, founder and chief executive officer of the five-year old Shenzhen-headquartered company, tells Bibhu Ranjan Mishra in an interview. Edited excerpts: How has been the journey to the top in India’s premium smartphone segment? I have been a ...