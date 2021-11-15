ONGC sells January-loading Russian Sokol crude at 22-mth high premium

-
ALSO READ
ONGC sells Dec Russian Sokol crude at highest premium since Jan 2020
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
Raising production, reviving existing fields can multiply gains for ONGC
Global energy crisis spurs scramble for prized diesel-rich crude
India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
-
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January at the highest premium in 22 months on robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Monday.
The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest since trades registered in January 2020, according to the sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.
Itochu bought the cargo loading on Jan. 8-14, they said.
ONGC last sold Sokol cargoes for December loading at $5.30-$5.90 a barrel.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue, Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU