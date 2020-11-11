ONGC Videsh signs agreements to acquire FAR stake in Senegal blocks

-
ALSO READ
ONGC, OIL earnings hinge on upside in crude prices as production stagnates
ONGC, Oil India's earnings may suffer after sharp cut in gas prices
Limited gains for ONGC as coronavirus crisis, oil price spat continue
ONGC posts loss of Rs 10,529 cr in Q4 over falling crude prices, lockdown
ONGC slips up to 4% after reporting a first-ever loss in March quarter
-
ONGC Videsh (OVL) has signed definitive binding agreements with Australia’s FAR for acquiring 13.6667 per cent participating interest in exploitation area of Sangomar field and 15 per cent participating interest in remaining contract area of Rufisque, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore (RSSD) Block in Senegalese offshore.
The acquisition involves (i) an upfront consideration of $45 million with customary adjustments including the opening working capital as of January 2020 and the cash calls paid or to be paid from January 2020 onwards until completion (excluding any default interest paid / payable by FAR for any delay in cash call payments). "This shall be payable upon completion; and (ii) Contingent payments payable annually (capped at $55 million) depending upon the Brent Oil price from first oil until the earlier of three years from First Oil or December 31, 2027," said an OVL statement. The total investment involved including the development cost until the first oil is expected to be around $600 Million.
The completion of the present transaction would mark ONGC Videsh entry in Senegalese offshore in a significant project under development and is consistent with its strategic objective of adding high impact exploration and near-term production assets to its existing exploration and production portfolio. Woodside Energy (Senegal) BV (Woodside), Capricorn Senegal (Cairns) and Le Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (Petrosen – the national oil company of Senegal) are other partners in the RSSD Block.
The acquisition by ONGC Videsh is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedents including approvals of Senegal regulatory authorities, FAR shareholders’ approval, non-exercise / waiver of pre-emption by joint venture partners and termination of certain third-party agreement. The Sangomar Field, currently under development, is located in the deep waters of Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Guinea-Conakry Basin (MSGBC Basin), Offshore Senegal, covering an area of 772 square kilo meter and is planned to go on production in 2023 under Phase-1 development.
Woodside is the operator of the Block and has recently exercised its pre-emption rights to acquire the participating interest held by Cairns in the RSSD Block. Post completion of acquisition of Cairns stake by Woodside, Woodside shall hold 68.3333 per cent participating interest in Sangomar Field and 75 per cent participating interest in Exploration Area while Petrosen shall hold 18 per cent participating interest in Sangomar Field and 10 per cent participating Interest in Exploration Area of the RSSD Block.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU