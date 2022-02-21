Online travel player Wego to acquire Cleartrip's Mideast biz from Flipkart

Online marketplace Wego, will acquire Cleartrip's business from Flipkart. Wego, which is a leading player in the MENA region, will also acquire Flyin.com as part of this transaction. Flyin.com is a technology co-operation agreement between Wego and Flipkart.

The Boards of Directors of Wego and Flipkart have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, said the press statement.

Ravi Iyer, senior vice president and head, Corporate Development, Flipkart. “Given our strategic priorities and focus on the Indian market, the acquisition of Cleartrip’s business by Wego provides continuity to its business, and we believe that they are the right partners to boost its next phase of growth. We thank Stuart for his leadership and partnership over the past year as India has become an integral part of the Flipkart Group and wish him and the Wego team continued success.”

is an online player in India and expanded organically into the region in 2010 and acquired Riyadh based Flyin.com in 2018, which played a similar role in kick-starting online in Saudi Arabia. Wego and both have their regional headquarters located in Dubai Internet City.

Ross Veitch, CEO & co-founder of Wego, said, “We are excited to welcome Cleartrip Middle East and Flyin into the Wego group. The Middle East is set to be one of the most exciting growth stories of the next decade with the travel & technology sectors taking center stage and with the Wego group playing a very crucial role. This acquisition will significantly increase our scale and capabilities and will strengthen our ability to partner and collaborate across our region. We are also excited to begin a multi-faceted partnership with Flipkart that will involve us sharing a brand across regions and co-operating on technology.”

“Our focus is clear, building a world-class online travel business emanating from the Middle East but with global ambitions. The region is well placed to be the engine of growth for travel both as a destination and as a highly-mobile, digital-savvy demographic looking for choice and value. By joining forces with Wego, we are able to offer everything from search to service and to contribute meaningfully to that story,” said Stuart Crighton, co-Founder and Head of Cleartrip’s International Business.

Rothschild and Co. were exclusive advisors to Flipkart on this transaction.