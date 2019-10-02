Orders dry up for Surat's textile industry ahead of festive season

The textile industry in Surat is staring at a depleting order book with even festive orders down by at least 40 per cent from last year amid an overall consumption slump. Apart from the slowdown, long pending input tax credit refunds are blocking the working capital of one the largest textile industries in the country.

According to manufacturing, processing and trading units, orders from within and outside the state have been drying up ahead of the upcoming festive seasons, which the industry hoped would offer some respite. The slump is such that Surat, which in the pre-GST (Goods ...