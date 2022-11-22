JUST IN
Business Standard

OTT comms services should be licenced, compensate telecom firms: COAI

The association, as part of draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity

Topics
Telcos | COAI

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp, messaging app, social media, tech, software, facebook, data, privacy
The other aspects like proposing a financial model for OTT communications services to compensate telecom service providers, through a possible revenue share model, will be made to the government going forward as and when the specifics of the framework for light-touch regulation is discussed, Kochhar told reporters at a briefing.

Telecom operators' body COAI on Tuesday made a strong pitch for OTT (over-the-top) communications services to directly compensate telcos for data traffic they are driving onto the networks, as it advocated a licencing and light-touch regulation framework for such services.

Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI), Director General, SP Kochhar said that the association, as part of draft telecom bill, has given its suggestions on how OTT communications services should be defined, to ensure there is no ambiguity.

In future, the same principle of revenue share basis data consumption, can be applied to other OTTs (all categories), as well, he added.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 13:41 IST

