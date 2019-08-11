Our next big focus area is Li-Fi, says Signify's Maria Latizia Mariani

Using light wave instead of radio wave has a big potential in India from the security point of view as with a light wave, there is no way to interfere with communication, Maria Latizia Mariani, global head of strategy & chief marketing officer, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), tells Shubhomoy Sikdar. You plan to make every device that you sell either connected or connectable by 2020.

Do you think the price-conscious Indian consumer is ready for such products? From our side, the product will be ready for connectivity. Whether the customer wants it connected or not, is purely her ...