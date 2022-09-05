JUST IN
SpiceJet in dire need of recapitalisation to revive operation: Report
RPower, subsidiary to raise debt of up to Rs 1,200 cr from Varde Partners
Would surpass Rs 21,000-crore revenue target by 2026: ABFRL chairman
CCI clears Prosus-backed PayU's $4.7-bn acquisition of BillDesk
Tech start-ups raise $885 mn in funding in Aug, down 20% from July: Report
SC provides relief to Adani Ports in connection with bidding process
EV maker Ather Energy raising up to $250 mn to march past rivals: Report
IEX total trade volume dips annually by 18% to 7,805 mn units in August
CV industry to perform well this year, says Tata Motors' Girish Wagh
Ford India offers final severance package for Chennai unit employees
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HAL-L&T consortium bags Rs 860-crore contract to build five PSLV rockets
Business Standard

OYO to bring onboard 600 new hotels, homes in South India by year-end

Buoyed by the strong booking trends in the business as well as liesure travel segments, OYO is looking to significantly increase hotels and homes (storefronts) in South India on its platform

Topics
OYO Hotels & Homes | south india | OYO Rooms

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes
Photo: OYO Hotels & Homes

Buoyed by the strong booking trends in the business as well as liesure travel segments, global hospitality technology major, OYO is looking to significantly increase hotels and homes (storefronts) in South India on its platform. The company intends to add around 35 hotels per week, a release stated on Monday.

Currently operating around 1350 properties in the southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, OYO aims to increase its storefronts by 500-700 in the region.

Travel is rebounding in the country with continued growth in occupancy rate owing to the increase in demand. Down South, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai are among the top 10 business markets for OYO in India. Additionally, Kochi, Visakhapatnam and Pondicherry have emerged as prominent leisure markets in the country among others.

OYO has witnessed sustained momentum in travel with a jumpstart in business from various industry sectors since January 2022 as Bangalore and Hyderabad top the list of most booked OYO hotels in the country besides Delhi. Further, the company is optimistic of its growth plans as its surveys have shown that the momentum is likely to continue, buoyed by a resurgent economy and the upcoming festive season, the company release noted.

--IANS

pvn/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on OYO Hotels & Homes

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 19:43 IST

`
.