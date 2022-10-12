JUST IN
Business Standard

Ozonetel starts WhatsApp platform for firms' customer communications

Service will reduce organisations' cost of operations by over 75%, says company

Topics
whatsapp | Customer Service

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Ozonetel, an omni channel customer communication platform provider, has launched a full-featured contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform on WhatsApp.

Organisations can set up contact centre operations using WhatsApp and reduce cost of operations by more than 75 per cent, Ozonetel said. Businesses can increase by five-fold the number of customer engagements that contact centre agents handle.

They can manage customer communication on a unified, homogeneous platform instead of having different artificial intelligence, cloud telephony, and chat solutions.

“Customer demand for rich two-way conversations has increased exponentially over the past few years. Ozonetel’s CCaaS platform on WhatsApp will effectively address the advanced messaging needs of businesses and their customers. This is powered by Ozonetel's CloudAgent platform that handles over 2 billion conversations a year and powers over 100,000 contact center agents,” said Chaitanya Chokkareddy, chief product officer, Ozonetel.

Businesses will have access to all contact centre features needed to personalise communications, including virtual numbers, automatic call distribution, interactive chat response systems, bots, and more. Brands can leverage the investments they have incurred on advertising their toll-free number and continue to use the same number for WhatsApp messages from customers. They can receive calls and WhatsApp messages on the same number and allow the same agents to handle those conversations.

Ozonetel’s CCaaS platform has inbuilt AI capabilities that can automate conversations and enable contact center agents to handle multiple WhatsApp conversations at a time resulting in a 400 per cent increase in customer engagements per agent, said the company.

Customers can directly connect with relationship managers, counselors, delivery partners, field sales teams, or their account managers through WhatsApp.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 20:52 IST

