Paternity leave to no probation: Is Zomato one of the best places to work?

Food for thought, this is what Deepinder Goyal, the founder of food delivery app Zomato, has delivered earlier this week.

In a country where asking for more than a week’s paternity leave (allowed under human resources guidelines in most companies) is frowned upon, Goyal created quite a stir when he wrote a blogpost announcing that his company would give 26 weeks of paid paternity leave. This policy also applies to non-birthing parents in cases of surrogacy, adoption and same-sex partners. “For women across the globe (we have teams in 13 countries as we speak), we will be ...