Patna HC asks Sahara chief Subroto Roy to appear before court on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Sahara chief Subroto Roy likely to appear before Patna HC on Thursday
Patna HC seeks Sebi reply regarding payments to Sahara's investors
Sahara yet to deposit money fully ordered by SC, says Sebi chief
FIR registered in Kanpur against Sahara chief Subrata Roy, family members
PKL 8: Defenders shine as Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls 38-31
-
The Patna High Court on Thursday took a tough stand against Sahara India chief Subroto Roy after he did not appear before the court.
The single bench of Justice Sandeep Kumar has now asked the Sahara chief to physically be present before the court at 10.30 am on Friday.
The lawyer of Subroto Roy cited illness as the reason for his client's non-appearance. The lawyer also presented medical certificates and diagnosis papers before Justice Kumar, but he was not satisfied with them.
Kumar directed Umesh Prasad Singh, the lawyer, to present Subroto Roy before the court.
"He should physically appear before the court at 10.30 am on Friday (tomorrow) and present the blueprint of how he would return the money of investors," the bench said.
The lawyer also mentioned that there is life threat to Subroto Roy in Bihar. On this, Kumar reportedly said that "why would he do such an act when his life is under threat".
Kumar also said that the security of Subroto Roy is the responsibility of the district administration of Patna. He then directed Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon to make arrangements for his security.
Subroto Roy's lawyers also went to the Supreme Court to get a stay on his physical appearance before Patna High Court.
During the hearing on April 27, the Patna High Court had directed Subroto Roy to physically appear before the court on May 11. As Subroto Roy did not appear, Justice Kumar gave him another chance to appear before the court on May 12. As he again did not appear before the court on Thursday, Kumar has given a final order to Subroto Roy to appear before the court at 10.30 am on Friday.
At present, more than 2,000 cases pertaining to alleged fraudulency by Sahara India have been filed in the Patna High Court.
--IANS
ajk/uk/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU