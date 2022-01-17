PKL 8: Defenders shine as Patna Pirates outclass Bengaluru Bulls 38-31

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
Check Patna Pirates' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
With the help of defenders Sunil and Mohammadreza Shadloui's brilliant performances, Patna Pirates earned a convincing 38-31 win against Bengaluru Bulls in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Sunday.
Pirates' defenders Sunil and Mohammadreza Shadloui were instrumental in setting up a defensive wall that even the likes of Pawan Sehrawat could not break.
Pawan, the current green sleeve holder (given to raider with most raiding points), scored a Super 10 in the first half but could not contribute even one point after the interval. A series of Super Tackles in the dying minutes ensured the Bulls lost the match with a margin of just seven points.
The Bulls started the match brightly with Pawan Sehrawat looking his usual best. But Pirates certainly had a plan to stop the Season 6 champions.
Their defenders pounced in the group to shift their momentum to their side. Interestingly, coach Ram Mehar Singh opted to start Guman Singh instead of the experienced Monu Goyat. Pirates unleashed a two-headed raiding attack with Sachin and Guman who picked easy points out of a confused Bulls defence.
They clinched their first all-out in the 9th minute to open a 2-point lead. Pawan Sehrawat, meanwhile, got his Super 10 but the Bulls could only make three successful tackles in the first half that ended 20-16 in favour of the Pirates.
Pirates were in no mood to slip up in the second half. Their defence was nearly flawless as the three-time champions clinched another all-out in the 7th minute after the restart.
The likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Deepak Narwal struggled to find a way past the steely defence marshalled by Sunil in the right corner. Sunil got a High 5 as Pirates opened an 11-point lead with 10 minutes remaining in the match.
The Pirates continued their "high risk-high rewards" defending to sustain the lead. They might have been mistaken by conceding too many Super Tackles in the dying minutes which helped the Bulls lose with a margin of just 7 points (earning 1 point from the result).
--IANS
inj/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor