Sahara chief Subroto Roy likely to appear before Patna HC on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Jharkhand HC defers hearing into Lalu's petition in a fodder scam case
Patna resident becomes first to be afflicted with Omicron in Bihar
Patna HC seeks Sebi reply regarding payments to Sahara's investors
-
Sahara chief Subroto Roy is expected to appear before the Patna High Court on Thursday to explain how he would return the money of investors.
A single bench of justice Sandeep Kumar, during the last hearing on April 27, had directed him to physically appear before the high court on May 11 and inform how he could return the money of investors. As he was unable to come to Patna on May 11, the case was adjourned for May 12.
According to sources, Subroto Roy has reached Patna and would appear before the court any time from now on.
During the hearing on April 27, the Patna High Court had asked the lawyer of Sahara India named Umesh Prasad Singh to submit a detailed report on how Sahara India will return the money of investors of Bihar.
In reposnse, Singh had given some alternate methods to return the amount of investors but Justice Sandeep Kumar was not interested in it. He firmly told the lawyer that the court will not tolerate further excuses of Subroto Roy.
Currently, more than 2000 cases pertaining to alleged fraudulency of Sahara India are filed in Patna High Court. Though, the actual numbers of duped persons are in lakhs. Many of them have already died.
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU