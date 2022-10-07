Pay gap rising between freshers and top management in Indian IT companies

-
ALSO READ
Freshers take to social media as IT companies delay onboarding process
As air traffic increases, airlines start restoring pilots' salaries
Companies using stay interviews to contain high attrition rates: Report
IndiGo to restore allowances for crew from July 31 as flight ops recover
Demand for CXOs doubles as companies race to hire top executives: Report
-
The pay gap between top managerial posts and freshers in the Indian IT industry has been rising. The packages of freshers have increased marginally since 2010. On the other hand, the packages of CXO-level employees have gone up by 70-90 per cent, according to a report in Economic Times (ET).
Freshers constitute nearly 30 per cent of the workforce in India's IT industry. Their average annual salaries have stayed around $5,000. In the past decade, the salaries have barely gone up by 20 per cent, ET added.
The salaries of mid-level employees have jumped 40-50 per cent in the same period. While for the top-level positions, the salaries have gone up by up to 90 per cent in some cases.
"You have to pay people a living wage. Fresher salaries have barely jumped Rs 3.5-Rs 3.8 lakh a decade ago. Even inflation is not accounted for here. IT companies should pay them at least in real terms," Mohandas Pai, former chief financial officer at Infosys told ET.
The low wages have also impacted the attrition rate in Indian IT companies. Several reports have shown attrition rates jumping to 30 per cent in these companies. This is higher in fresher-level and junior-level jobs.
Apart from attrition rates, instances of moonlighting have also been rising because of less pay, experts argue.
The ET report also quoted Anil Ethanaur, co-founder of Xpehno, as saying that in the last 10 years, the entry-level cost to the company (CTC) has gone up by just Rs 90,000.
However, HR personnel, in the report, argued that the training costs of freshers have gone up, so their salaries have been kept low deliberately. Experts, including Pai, shunned this argument.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 09:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU