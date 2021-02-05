PayPal to shut shop in India from April 1, focus on global customers

-
ALSO READ
PayPal becomes first foreign firm in China with full ownership of payments
PayPal tops estimates amid surge in online shopping but outlook disappoints
US company PayPal partners with Razorpay to help small businesses go global
Bitcoin rallies to reach highest level in over a year with PayPal support
PayPal to allow cryptocurrency buying, selling and shopping on its network
-
PayPal Holdings Inc will wind down its domestic payments business in India from April 1, the company said in a statement on Friday.
San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.
"From 1 April 2021, we will focus all our attention on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses, and shift focus away from our domestic products in India," the company said.
"This means we will no longer offer domestic payment services within India from 1 April."
PayPal was a payments options on many Indian online apps such as travel and ticketing service MakeMy Trip, online film booking app BookMyShow and food delivery app Swiggy.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU