Tata 1mg FY22 revenue up 66% to Rs 222 cr; net loss narrows to Rs 146 cr

-
ALSO READ
Health technology platform Tata 1mg steps up diagnostics play
Online pharmacy platform Tata 1mg turns unicorn after raising $40 mn
Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
TataNeu: Tata group super app loyalty play awaits April 7 launch
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 26% in 2021: Report
-
Tata group-owned online pharmacy 1mg's revenue from operations rose 65.7 per cent to Rs 222.10 crore in FY22, while its net loss narrowed to Rs 146.30 crore, according to data sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Tata 1mg's revenue from operations in FY21 stood at Rs 134.04 crore and its net loss was Rs 281.41 crore. Its other income for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, was Rs 24.14 crore.
Tata 1mg's total income during FY22 was at Rs 246.25 crore, up 44.19 per cent from Rs 170.78 crore in the previous year.
In FY22, facilitation fees accounted for Rs 23.15 crore of revenue and Rs 139.64 crore came from lab test receipts.
Tata 1mg is a leading digital consumer healthcare platform providing services such as e-pharmacy, where it delivers medicines and health products at home from licensed pharmacies in over 1,000 cities.
It also provides diagnostic services from certified labs and online doctor consultations.
The company was incorporated on April 20, 2015. From August 19, 2021, its name was changed from '1MG Technologies Pvt Ltd' to 'Tata 1MG Technologies Pvt Ltd' after Tata Digital Ltd, a wholly-owned arm of Tata Sons, acquired a majority stake in the firm.
Tata 1mg competes with Reliance Retail-owned Netmeds and Amazon Pharmacy, among others in the segment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 21:53 IST