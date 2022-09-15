Three entities offload over 4 mn PVR shares worth Rs 759.14 crore

-
-
Three different entities have offloaded 40.45 lakh shares of multiplex operator PVR on Thursday that are worth Rs 759.14 crore through open market transactions.
Plenty Private Equity FII I sold 7,62,499 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,877.14 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.
Plenty Private Equity Fund I offloaded 10,76,259 shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 1,887.04 and Gray Birch Investment sold 22,06,743 shares at Rs 1,871.18 apiece.
Gray Birch Investment sold its entire holding in the firm.
As per the company's June quarter shareholding pattern available on the BSE, Gray Birch Investment held 22,06,743 shares or 3.61 per cent as public shareholder, while Plenty Private Equity FII I held 15,24,998 shares or 2.50 per cent stake in PVR.
Plenty Private Equity Fund I held 21,52,517 shares or 3.52 per cent stake in the company.
Shares of PVR fell 4.40 per cent to settle at Rs 1,844.50 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 21:35 IST