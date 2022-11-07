Paytm reports 76% rise in Q2 revenue to Rs 1,914 cr on surge in loan growth

JUST IN
Topics
Paytm | Digital Payments | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to 19.14 billion Indian rupees ($233.81 million) in the July-September quarter, from 10.86 billion rupees a year earlier.

Consolidated net loss widened to 5.71 billion Indian rupees from a loss of 4.73 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8600 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:48 IST

