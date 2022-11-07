Paytm reports 76% rise in Q2 revenue to Rs 1,914 cr on surge in loan growth

-
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.
Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to 19.14 billion Indian rupees ($233.81 million) in the July-September quarter, from 10.86 billion rupees a year earlier.
Consolidated net loss widened to 5.71 billion Indian rupees from a loss of 4.73 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
($1 = 81.8600 Indian rupees)
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:48 IST
