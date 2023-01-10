JUST IN
'Make in India' TV shipments grow 33% to reach five million units
Misfortune: Musk creates Guinness World Record for losing personal wealth
Lenders approve second round of auction for bankrupt Reliance Capital
Byju's seeks more time from lenders to renegotiate $1.2 billion debt
Park+ raises Rs 140 crore for biz expansion, to hire 200 employees
Glenmark launches generic version of diuretic Bumetanide injection
Private-equity firm Carlyle Group buys majority stake in India's VLCC
Tata-run iPhone plant to create opportunities in India, says TCS executive
Air India will have to wait till March to implement new HR policy: Report
Adani Enterprises FPO may get a big boost from Gulf sovereign wealth funds
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
'Make in India' TV shipments grow 33% to reach five million units
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PE investment up 58% in NCR realty in first 3 quarters of FY23: Study

PE funding in Indian real estate up 3% annually, demand for commercial and residential properties continues: ANAROCK Capital

Topics
Real Estate  | Private Equity | PE investment

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

real estate

Real estate business in the National Capital Region (NCR) this financial year has got more interest from private equity players than the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said a report on Tuesday.

Private equity (PE) players invested $1,215 million in NCR real estate in the first nine months (9M) of Financial Year 2022-23 (FY23) compared to $771 million in the corresponding period last financial year, said ANAROCK Capital’s Flux report. “This was a 58 per cent yearly jump in total PE inflows in the (NCR) region,” it said about a place comprising Delhi and cities around it.

In MMR, total PE investments in FY23 stood at $224 million as against $ 574 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Chennai, which accounted for 1 per cent share of total PE inflows in 9M FY22, saw its share rise to 8 per cent in 9M FY23. Investments worth $268 million were registered in Chennai in 9M FY23 compared to $ 37 million in the same period last financial year, the report said.

Overall, PE funding in Indian real estate increased 3 per cent annually at $3.4 billion in 9M FY23 compared to $3.3 billion in the corresponding period in FY22.

The top 10 deals accounted for 76 per cent of the total value of PE investments in 9M FY23, compared to 72 per cent in 9M FY22. The average deal ticket size rose from $ 82 mn in 9M FY22 to $ 91 MN in 9M FY23.

Demand for commercial space has resumed and confidence in the residential sector is high, said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of ANAROCK Capital.

In the retail segment, PE investments have remained subdued but are expected to gain momentum with physical shopping levels returning, he added.

“Thanks to the buoyant manufacturing sector, favourable government policies and the booming 3PL sector, high momentum is expected in the Industrial & Logistics sector in the future,” Agarwal said.

PE investors prefer equity, which is visible from the fact that its share continues to be at 77 per cent.

In terms of asset class-wise funding, the commercial real estate sector has witnessed increased capital inflows via PE investments, accounting for the highest market share of 55 per cent in 9M FY23 as compared to 33 per cent in the same period in FY22, the report said.

Top 10 PE Deals
Capital Provider Recipient Deal amount (in $ mn)
CPPIB TRIL 700
Brookfield Bharti Enterpirse 660
HDFC Capital Advisors Shapoorji Pallonji 194
Axis AMC Tishman Speyer 188
CapitaLand Investment CapitaLand Development 177
Bain Capital TARC (Anant Raj) 175
Brookfield IL&FS 137
Brookfield L&T Metro Rail 129
Credit Suisse Adani Properties 101
Blackstone Vertical Warehousing 88
Source: ANAROCK Capital

Graph

Source: ANAROCK Capital

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Real Estate

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.