PE major Advent International to buy 72.56% stake in Eureka Forbes

Private equity firm Advent International will buy a controlling stake of 72.56 per cent in Eureka Forbes for approximately Rs 4,400 crore, it's parent Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SPG) has said.
Eureka Forbes is a household name in India actively present in the market with its range of vacuum cleaners and water purifiers. It is now a fully owned unit of Forbes and Co. ltd.
As per scheme worked out for the transaction, Eureka Forbes will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as a stand alone entity and subsequently Advent will purchase up to 72.56 per cent of the company's outstanding stock on a fully diluted basis from SPG.
The transaction will help SPG to deleverage its balance sheet while it will allow Advent to strengthen its portfolio of consumer companies in India.
The Advent deal is the culmination of negotiations started earlier this year. Advent International, Warburg Pincus, and Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux were earlier shortlisted for the sale process of Eureka Forbes.
SPG group stationed in the country's commercial capital Mumbai has diversified interests from real estate to power to financial services. The group had been looking to cut its debt and strengthen the balance sheet. The deals are part of this process.
--IANS
sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU