Petronet seeks additional LNG of 0.75 to 1 mn tonnes from Qatar, says CEO

India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is seeking additional Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) of 0.75 to one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from Qatar, the company's Chief Executive A.K. Singh said on Tuesday.
PNG was also hoping to get an extra 0.6 mtpa from Australia's Gorgon project in 2025-26, Singh said during the India Energy Week conference.
First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:26 IST
