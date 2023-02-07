JUST IN
EV startup Simple Energy raises $20 mn from investors in Bridge round
Vedanta picks David Reed as CEO of its Gujarat semiconductor business
ONGC to reverse oil output decline; sees 18% jump in production in FY25
Aviation giant Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs in finance, HR this year
Weak tea biz a drag on domestic sales performance of Tata Consumer Products
Air India to borrow Rs 18K-cr from SBI, BoB to refinance existing debt: Rpt
Novatek in talks with Indian firms on LNG, may consider payment in rupees
Google hopes its chatbot 'Bard' will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI
Adani Group still eligible for CEMBI, JACI, JESG indices: JP Morgan
Tackling misinformation is core to our policies: Instagram policy head
You are here: Home » Companies » News
EV startup Simple Energy raises $20 mn from investors in Bridge round
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Petronet seeks additional LNG of 0.75 to 1 mn tonnes from Qatar, says CEO

India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is seeking additional Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) of 0.75 to one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from Qatar, the company's Chief Executive A.K. Singh said

Topics
Petronet LNG | LNG | Qatar

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

LNG
LNG

 India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is seeking additional Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) of 0.75 to one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from Qatar, the company's Chief Executive A.K. Singh said on Tuesday.

PNG was also hoping to get an extra 0.6 mtpa from Australia's Gorgon project in 2025-26, Singh said during the India Energy Week conference.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Petronet LNG

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 11:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.