SJVN Q2 net profit rises 10% to Rs 445 cr, income dips to Rs 916 cr

State-owned on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 404.72 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income dipped to Rs 916.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 925.56 crore a year ago.

