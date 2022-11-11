SJVN Q2 net profit rises 10% to Rs 445 cr, income dips to Rs 916 cr

-
State-owned SJVN on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 404.72 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed.
Its total income dipped to Rs 916.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 925.56 crore a year ago.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:10 IST
