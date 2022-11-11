JUST IN
SJVN Q2 net profit rises 10% to Rs 445 cr, income dips to Rs 916 cr

Its total income dipped to Rs 916.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 925.56 crore a year ago

Q2 results | SJVN | SJVN Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned SJVN on Friday posted a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 404.72 crore in the year-ago quarter, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income dipped to Rs 916.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 925.56 crore a year ago.

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 17:10 IST

