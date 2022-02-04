PGCIL approves investments worth Rs 677 cr for transmission projects

Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) on Thursday said its board has approved investments worth Rs 677.59 crore for transmission projects.

The 'Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' at its meeting held on February 2 (Wednesday) approved investments worth Rs 677.59 crore, it said in a BSE filing.

The projects include "Transmission system for evacuation of Power from Pakaldul HEP in Chenab Valley HEPs-LTA System" at an estimated cost of Rs 318.12 crore, scheduled to be commissioned by April, 2025 (matching with Pakaldul hydroelectric power (HEP) generation).

The panel also approved "Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of Power from Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part G1" at an estimated cost of Rs 359.47 crore.

This is scheduled to be commissioned by September 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)