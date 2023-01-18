JUST IN
Business Standard

Pharma, healthcare Q3FY23 preview: Cost pressures abating to aid margins

Hospitals are expected to report a soft Q3 result due to a mix of seasonality and easing pent-up demand, however, average revenue per occupied bed is likely to remain steady

Topics
pharma sctors | Healthcare sector | Dr Lal PathLabs

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Analysts expect pharma and healthcare companies to report a modest growth in Q3FY23, supported by healthy domestic market performance, tapering down of raw material and freight costs, and easing pricing pressures in the US coupled with a strong flu season.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 18:03 IST

