Piramal Capital will seek to bring down single borrower exposure, says MD

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance, the finance arm of Piramal Enterprises, has been reducing exposure to real estate developers and increasing the share of housing finance in its books to de-risk its portfolio.

Khushru Jijina, the managing director of the company, tells Raghavendra Kamath that the company with partner with foreign investors and others to co-invest in large deals. Edited excerpts: How has Piramal Capital realigned and recalibrated its portfolio in the last six months? During the past few months, when most of the other large NBFCs have gone slow on their ...