Piramal seeks investors, hedge funds to raise capital for unfinished houses

is seeking new investors including hedge funds to help raise cash and fund working capital for the real estate projects it lends to so they don’t languish half built.

The firm controlled by billionaire is looking to bring in investors alongside its real estate-focused shadow bank unit to help complete projects, said Khushru Jijina, managing director of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. The focus is on developers the lender has already provided loans to, Jijina said in an interview.

India’s real estate market is grappling with a lingering that’s slowed construction and sharply crimped new sales in an already struggling market. Developers have been leaning on lenders like Piramal to fund the cash needed to complete partly-built projects to bridge funding gaps resulting from a lack of revenue.

Bringing in the right co-investor “will allow a continued flow of working capital to the developer, which will in turn ensure that the project is completed and our asset quality is conserved,” Jijina said. “We do not want a partner who will only be interested in outright buyouts and then just leave.”

Piramal forecasts having to fund as much as Rs 1,500 crore ($200 million) in working capital to developers to finish projects assuming the firms’ repayments to it are negligible due to the outbreak.





Incomplete projects risk straining shadow bank balance sheets further. The sector was struggling even before the virus pandemic. The collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services in 2018 triggered a credit crisis that has since claimed other victims including Dewan Housing Finance and Altico Capital India, another real estate lender. India’s has only amplified the troubles, as the nation is projected to tilt into its first economic contraction in decades.

shares dropped as much as 4.5 per cent to Rs 1,366.65 during the intraday trade on Tuesday, the biggest fall in 7 weeks, before shedding some losses. The stock settled at Rs 1390.15 on the BSE falling 2.94 per cent. On NSE, the company lost 3.09 per cent closing at Rs 1,387.10.

Piramal has raised as much as Rs 8,000 crore in the financial year from April 2020 through debt sales. Combined with its Rs 4,000 crore in cash at the end of March, this will enable Piramal to keep funding its developers while also paying back the Rs 10,000 crore in debt due in the six months ending September, Jijina said.

In addition, Piramal is accelerating a push to diversify its loan book, by trimming the share of its bigger loans. The lender is also aiming to cut debt, including by paying it down with funds raised by improving collections from its borrowers.