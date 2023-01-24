PNB Housing Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 43% at Rs 269 crore

The net profit of PNB Housing Finance rose 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 269 crore in the third quarter (October-December) of FY23 on the back of improved margins and net interest income.

In comparison, the housing finance company (HFC) had booked a net profit of Rs 188 crore in the December quarter of FY22 and Rs 263 crore in the September quarter of FY23.

On Tuesday, the stock rose 4.81 per cent to Rs 556.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The HFC’s total income during the December quarter was Rs 1,797 crore against Rs 1,496 crore a year ago, the lender said in an exchange filing.

"As on 31st Dec 2022, Rs 2,037 crore has been restructured under the RBI’s resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress," it added.

The bank’s asset quality showed an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances dropping to 4.87 per cent in the third quarter of FY23 from 6.06 per cent in the second quarter of FY23. Net NPAs stood at 3.22 per cent from 3.59 per cent during the comparable period.

The mortgage lender said it disbursed loans worth Rs 3,425 crore in Q3 FY23, registering growth of 21 per cent from Rs 2,828 crore in Q3 of FY22. The disbursements were predominantly in the retail segment.

Girish Kousgi, Managing Director & CEO of PNB Housing Finance said in affordable business, the HFC has expanded its presence to 82 branches, which will contribute to the company’s strategy of building books in this segment. "We continue to focus on loan asset growth and asset quality improvement while being profitable," he added.

The net interest income (NII) of the HFC expanded by 67 per cent YoY to Rs 734 crore in the reporting quarter. Net Interest Margin stood at 4.68 per cent in Q3 FY23, up from 4.14 per cent in the previous quarter, the company said in a statement.

The outstanding loan book of the HFC rose to Rs 58,034 crore in December 2022 as compared to Rs 57,845 crore as at the end of December 2021. It also expanded sequentially from Rs 57,832 crore at the end of September 2022.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the company was at 25 per cent as on December 31, comfortably above the regulatory requirement.