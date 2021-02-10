PNB inks deal with Indian Oil to provide up to Rs 2 cr loan to dealers

-
ALSO READ
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
RBI says it will charge banks if they do not improve customer grievance
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Indian Oil Corporation to provide up to Rs 2 crore to the oil company's dealers.
Punjab National Bank (PNB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Oil Corporation Ltd to cater to the financing needs of the IndianOil dealers, the bank said in a release.
The MoU would benefit dealers with credit facilities at lower interest rates, nil margin, and with minimum or zero collateral requirements through the PNB e-Dealer scheme, it said.
Understanding the financial requirements and providing ease of banking services, PNB electronic dealer finance scheme is a tailormade credit lending product crafted for the Indian Oil dealers, the lender added.
The loan can be availed maximum up to Rs 2 crore with zero-margin. Also, PNB said it will not ask for any collateral security from those having dealership with Indian Oil of 5 years or more.
Existing proprietorship, partnership, LLP, company, trust, society having a valid dealership agreement with Indian Oil can avail the scheme.
"This MoU is of special significance as the Indian MSME sector is gearing up to serve the nation's growing demand in the post-pandemic times. PNB, with its offering of the most diverse and customised bouquet of products, is looking forward to bringing value to the entire ecosystem of dealer inventory financing starting with this best-in-class eDealer Scheme with IndianOil," Rajeev Puri, Chief General Manager, MSME Division, PNB, said.
This first of its kind deal will pave the way for future speciality financing products that PNB 2.0 look forward to unveil, Puri said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU