Portea Medical elevates Meena Ganesh as chairperson; Vaibhav Tewari is CEO

Consumer healthcare company has elevated founder Meena Ganesh to the position of chairperson, while Vaibhav Tewari has taken over as the company’s CEO.

The new appointments have been made with an aim to further synergise and streamline Portea’s operations in the new normal, and efficiently activate the 2023 growth strategy of the organisation. Portea is now set to move forward with a three-pronged approach: transform current business with digital adoption, rapid geographical expansion and digital led business.

In her new capacity, Ganesh will be building strategy, M&A, driving advocacy and relationships with stakeholders such as institutional partners, government bodies, investors and the external communication. Tewari will be working on company growth, strategy roll out, building business and deploying technologies.

“In the last one and a half years, we have worked closely with all stakeholders and served millions of people in various ways across the country. The situation has not only created a favorable atmosphere for digital healthcare in India, but also clearly highlighted the areas where stronger digitization strategies are required. Vaibhav and I have worked in tandem since the outset, and now it is a great opportunity for us to take Portea forward with him as the CEO,” said Ganesh.

Covid-19 has brought healthcare into the focus in a big way and the government is investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure apart from making policy changes to make healthcare more accessible. Corporates are looking at employee’s health, a movement forward from only wellness focus. Even consumer behavior has changed irreversibly post the pandemic with everything from e-commerce to health going online and at home.

Vaibhav Tewari, CEO, Portea Medical, said, “We have created our strategic vision for 2023 with an aim to take our digital-first healthcare services to more people and territories across India. At the same time, we will use automation and other technologies to enhance the experience of people availing our services as well as our on-ground caregivers. Portea has achieved the leadership position courtesy of its service excellence and we plan to continue with this momentum.”

The digital healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% reaching 500 billion by 2024. Homecare is already emerging as an important offering in the healthcare ecosystem. has already introduced path-breaking services such as dialysis and cancer care at home, and now it is all set to strive ahead by expanding its footprint across the country. Portea plans to strengthen its remote monitoring teams and technology, create hybrid offerings that best use technology and on-ground presence.