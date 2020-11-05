Possession for north India's tallest residential tower in 2021: Supertech

-

Real estate group Supertech on Thursday said about 90 per cent work has been completed for its ambitious Supernova project, billed as north India's tallest residential tower, and possession for it is expected in 2021.
In a statement, Supertech Group Chairman R K Arora said that the mixed-use tower has a height of 300 metres, with 80 floors consisting of modern high-end luxurious branded residences, suites, service apartments, futuristic offices and malls, besides a world-class restaurant and bar.
Spread over 7 million square feet, the project is located in Noida's Sector 94 and is being constructed by Abu Dhabi-based Arabian Construction Company (ACC) for Supertech.
"90 per cent of the structure has been completed and finishing work is going on. The project is about to be completed and possession expected in the year 2021," Arora was quoted as saying in the statement.
Earlier in September this year, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority had issued a notice to Supertech, asking why its registration should not be revoked over failure to submit a revalidated map of the Supernova project.
The realtor had then cited lockdown-related reasons for the delay.
When asked about the issue, a Supertech spokesperson told PTI, "That matter has been resolved now and all dues cleared. The occupancy certificate (OC) has also been received.
