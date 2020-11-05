Lupin experiences information security incident, select IT systems affected

-
ALSO READ
Dunzo suffers data breach; users' phone numbers, email IDs exposed
Covid-19 disruption side effect: Rise in cybersecurity jobs in India
Global cybersecurity spending estimated to rise 2.5-5.6% in 2020: Canalys
Paytm mall suffers massive data breach, ransom demanded: Report
Launch of inhalation product improves Lupin's revenue visibility
-
Pharma major Lupin on Thursday said it has experienced an information security incident that has affected its select internal IT systems but has not impactedthe company'soperations.
"We have recently experienced an information security incident that has affected select internal IT systems. This incident is currently not material and has not impacted our core systems and operations," Lupin said in a regulatoryfiling.
Restoration of the impacted systems is a priority and is underway,it added.
The incident comes after another pharma major DrReddy's Laboratories had also experienced an information security incident in October this year. The incident involved a ransomware attack, the company had said.
Shares of Lupin Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs935.95per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU