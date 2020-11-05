Lupin experiences information security incident, select IT systems affected

Pharma major on Thursday said it has experienced an information security incident that has affected its select internal IT systems but has not impactedthe company'soperations.

"We have recently experienced an information security incident that has affected select internal IT systems. This incident is currently not material and has not impacted our core systems and operations," said in a regulatoryfiling.

Restoration of the impacted systems is a priority and is underway,it added.

The incident comes after another pharma major DrReddy's Laboratories had also experienced an information security incident in October this year. The incident involved a ransomware attack, the company had said.

Shares of Ltd on Thursday closed at Rs935.95per scrip on the BSE, down 0.88 per cent from its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)