JUST IN
Toyota marks turnaround in India, reports highest profit in four years
Finance, consulting firm jobs make up for the loss in IT sector placements
Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara-Air India merger discussions
Infosys Q2 net profit rises 11% to Rs 6,021 cr, raises its FY23 guidance
India Inc's fundraising from overseas falls sharply in Sep quarter: Data
Piramal Pharma receives Sebi's nod to list shares on Indian bourses
Matrimony.com's app for LGBTQIA+ hopes to offer safe, serious matchmaking
Ed-tech firm FrontRow lays off 75% of staff, day after Byju's move
Shriram Group waits for NCLT approval of merger, ready for integration
An Adani Group company likely to be rated higher than sovereign: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Toyota marks turnaround in India, reports highest profit in four years
Business Standard

Power Mech-RITES joint venture bags Rs 499.41 cr order from BMRCL

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Thursday said its joint venture with RITES has received an order worth Rs 499.41 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL)

Topics
Rites | Power Mech Projects | Bengaluru Metro

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Namma Metro, Bengaluru, Metro

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Thursday said its joint venture with RITES has received an order worth Rs 499.41 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

The project has been awarded to RITES- PMPL.

According to a regulatory filing, the order is for construction of Depot cum workshop at Challaghatta in Reach-2 Extension of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2.

"The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (SMRCL)," the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rites

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 21:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.