Power Mech-RITES joint venture bags Rs 499.41 cr order from BMRCL

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Thursday said its joint venture with RITES has received an order worth Rs 499.41 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).
The project has been awarded to RITES- PMPL.
According to a regulatory filing, the order is for construction of Depot cum workshop at Challaghatta in Reach-2 Extension of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase-2.
"The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (SMRCL)," the filing said.
First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 21:50 IST
