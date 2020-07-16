Prabhjeet Singh takes over as President of Uber in India, South Asia

Ride-hailing firm Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of Prabhjeet Singh as President of Uber in India and South Asia. Singh has been tasked with overseeing the next phase of growth in the company’s mobility business and ensuring safety for riders and drivers across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His appointment is effective immediately. Singh is replacing Pradeep Parameswaran, who has been promoted to the role of Regional General Manager for the Asia Pacific at Uber.

An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM-Ahmedabad, Singh joined Uber in August 2015 from consulting firm McKinsey and Co, where he was an Associate Partner. At Uber, he has been part of the core team that adapted the global business model to India, launched multiple new cities and led several India-first innovations. This included scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a multi-modal platform, which have been exported to other emerging markets.

“I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings,” said Singh. “Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritized the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us.’’

In keeping with South Asia’s tradition of being a reservoir of talent, Uber said other key South Asian leaders have recently been elevated to wider, regional roles. Former India SA President, Pradeep Parameswaran, is now the Regional General Manager APAC and Vidhya Duthaluru, former Director, Engineering, has also recently been promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform.

“I’m delighted to announce that Prabh (Singh) is replacing me as Uber’s new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market,” said Pradeep Parameswaran, Regional General Manager for the Asia Pacific. “I’m confident Prabh will exceed our expectations by leading SA on to the path of profitability, further consolidate our partnership with public transport authorities, continue our growth trajectory by expanding Auto and Moto to the next batch of cities and build iconic teams."