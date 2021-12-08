Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group sells IIFL Finance shares worth Rs 180 cr

-
ALSO READ
CCEA approves Rs 15,000 crore FDI in Fairfax India's investment arm
IIFL Group case: Sebi refuses to lift capital market ban on 6 individuals
Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax sells 3.2% stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 365 crore
Tesla's stock declines after CEO Elon Musk sells $5 bn worth of shares
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells InterGlobe Aviation shares worth Rs 900 cr
-
Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group on Wednesday offloaded IIFL Finance shares worth over Rs 180 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with NSE, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel (HWIC) Asia Fund, an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings, sold 57,76,899 shares of IIFL Finance.
The shares were offloaded at Rs 312.65 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 180.61 crore.
However, the buyer(s) of the shares couldn't be ascertained immediately.
The scrip of IIFL Finance settled 5 per cent lower at Rs 308.40 apiece on NSE.
The transaction comes after HWIC Asia Fund divested 3.2 per cent stake in IIFL Finance for Rs 365 crore on December 1.
As of September 2021, HWIC Asia Fund held 7.48 per cent stake in IIFL Finance and FIH Mauritius Investments, a subsidiary of Fairfax, owned 22.32 per cent stake in the company.
IIFL Finance (erstwhile IIFL Holdings) is one of the leading players in the financial services space in india. Together with its subsidiaries -- IIFL Home Finance and Samasta Microfinance -- it provides a diverse range of loans and mortgages.
These include home loans, gold loans, business loans including loans against property and medium & small enterprise financing, micro finance, developer & construction finance and capital market finance; catering to both retail and corporate clients.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU