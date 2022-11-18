JUST IN
Business Standard

Private equity player TPG Growth sells Nykaa shares worth Rs 1,000 crore

The total value of the transaction is a little over Rs 1,000 crore, the data showed

Topics
Nykaa | share sales | TPG Growth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nykaa
Photo: Bloomberg

Private equity player TPG Growth on Friday sold shares of e-commerce beauty company Nykaa for more than Rs 1,000 crore.

As many as 5.42 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs Nykaa, were offloaded at a price of Rs 184.55 apiece through a block deal, as per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The total value of the transaction is a little over Rs 1,000 crore, the data showed.

These shares were acquired by various entities, including Societe Generale, HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, among others.

The stock of Nykaa, which got listed last November, is in focus as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on November 10.

Shares of the company rose more than 3 per cent to close at Rs 192 apiece on the NSE on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 23:14 IST

`
