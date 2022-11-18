JUST IN
Blue Dart sets up 25 outlets in Tier-I, II towns as part of expansion plan

Besides these 25 retails outlets, the company plans to establish 100 similar facilities

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The company said it now serves over 55,400 locations

Blue Dart on Friday said it has set up 25 retail outlets in Tier-I and Tier-II towns as part of its expansion roadmap.

Besides these 25 retails outlets, the company plans to establish 100 similar facilities.

These stores have opened in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, Blue Dart said in a statement.

The company said it now serves over 55,400 locations.

"Blue Dart's store expansion will increase accessibility for our customers and expand our network. To strengthen last-mile logistics to the farthest reaches of the country, we will continue to locate in new areas and broaden our reach," said Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer at Blue Dart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 21:50 IST

