Private InvIT IRB Infrastructure Trust completes Rs 243 crore fundraising

-
ALSO READ
IRB Infrastructure eyes Rs 5,347 crore from GIC, Spain's Ferrovial
IRB Infra Developers' net profit rises 4.6% to Rs 72.7 cr in Dec quarter
IRB Infra logs Rs 42 cr profit in Jul-Sept, raises Rs 5,347 cr from 2 funds
Latent View Analytics mobilises Rs 267 crore from anchor investors
Real estate sales pick up. Know how to play the theme
-
IRB Infrastructure Trust, the private InvIT sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers and Singapore-based sovereign fund GIC Affiliates, has completed total fundraising of Rs 243 crore.
IRB Infrastructure Developers in a statement said that post fundraise, IRB and GIC affiliates will continue to hold 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively, in the InvIT.
IRB Infrastructure chairman and managing director Virendra D Mhaiskar said the funds will be utilised for the equity contribution in the 10th project that will form part of the Pvt InvIT.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has an asset base of Rs 61,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU