Marriott International elevates Ranju Alex as Area VP for South Asia region

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
ICC T20 WC, SL vs BAN highlights: Sri Lanka thrash Bangladesh by 5 wickets
ICC T20 WC, AUS vs SL highlights: Australia beats Sri Lanka wins by 7 wkts
ICC T20 WC: Magnificent Buttler helps England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
ICC T20 WC, ENG vs SL Highlights: England beat Sri Lanka by 26 runs
-
Global hospitality company Marriott International on Friday said it has promoted Ranju Alex as its Area Vice President for the South Asia region.
Alex will take over the charge from Neeraj Govil -- who was relocated to Singapore after being appointed as Senior Vice President of Operations for the Asia Pacific (excluding China) last year, Marriott International said in a statement.
As a key member of Marriott International's leadership think tank, Alex will be based in Mumbai and oversee the company's operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.
Alex will be responsible for creating and executing a strategic road map that will focus on establishing brand positioning and expanding the market share of the Marriott portfolio in South Asia.
Prior to this appointment, Alex was the Market Vice President for West India.
Market Vice President Gaurav Singh, based in Bengaluru, will oversee South and East India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Marriott has also appointed Arun Kumar as Market Vice President to oversee North India, Nepal and Bhutan.
"I am delighted that Alex has taken on this role to lead our business operations across South Asia as we focus on leading the business recovery across the region. Her extensive hospitality experience and strong leadership skills will allow us to leverage the strength of our brands, as we continue to innovate and grow across the region, Rajeev Menon, President of Asia Pacific (excluding China), said.
Alex has over 28 years of hospitality experience and is a 12-year veteran with Marriott International.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU